Apollo Currency Tops One Day Trading Volume of $378,171.01 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $378,171.01 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00078112 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00060630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000391 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023382 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.