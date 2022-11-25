Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.31 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
