Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ RKDA opened at $0.31 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

