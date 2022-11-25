ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($40.82) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 552.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 91,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 77,607 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 315.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 93.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,023,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 976,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 52.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,392,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,626,000 after purchasing an additional 825,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

NYSE:MT opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.90. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $37.87.

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.