ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.
Several research firms have recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €40.00 ($40.82) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from €23.50 ($23.98) to €24.50 ($25.00) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.76) to €33.00 ($33.67) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 0.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 552.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 91,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 77,607 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 315.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 93.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,023,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 976,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 52.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,392,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,626,000 after purchasing an additional 825,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
