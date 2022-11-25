Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,455 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.9 %

ADM stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock worth $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

