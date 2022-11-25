Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) versus LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Head to Head Review

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) and Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWire Group and Arcimoto’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A Arcimoto $4.39 million 4.51 -$47.56 million ($1.79) -0.24

LiveWire Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arcimoto.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LiveWire Group has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcimoto has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

69.3% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Group and Arcimoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group N/A -22.53% 1.81% Arcimoto -1,319.34% -151.21% -109.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for LiveWire Group and Arcimoto, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Arcimoto 1 0 1 0 2.00

LiveWire Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 45.48%. Arcimoto has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,530.18%. Given Arcimoto’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than LiveWire Group.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. In addition, it offers TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

