Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,459,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after buying an additional 23,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,436,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

