Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.51.
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.
