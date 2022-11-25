Argus Downgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to Hold

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $131.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.36. Generac has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $445.66.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,416,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

