Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.70 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €2.70 ($2.76) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AT1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.06) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €4.80 ($4.90) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.10) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Warburg Research set a €6.20 ($6.33) price target on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.45) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

Shares of AT1 opened at €2.62 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of €3.05. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €1.73 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of €5.74 ($5.86).

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

