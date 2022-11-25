Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 119,881 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 119,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Up 0.8 %

Infosys stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna downgraded Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Investec raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

About Infosys

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.