Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New $7.92 Million Investment in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,585,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

NYSE:ICE opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.51. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

