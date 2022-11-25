Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 103.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 502.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $103.46 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $3.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHK shares. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

