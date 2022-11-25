Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 910,678 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 910,678 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% in the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 613.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 409,120 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 847,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after acquiring an additional 395,959 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,032,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,580,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,707,000 after acquiring an additional 265,448 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,132.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,977 shares of company stock valued at $93,130. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.