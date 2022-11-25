Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Shares of APWC opened at $1.31 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
