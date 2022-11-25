ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $710.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ASML from €650.00 ($663.27) to €700.00 ($714.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of ASML to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $603.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.48. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $832.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ASML’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in ASML by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,640,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in ASML by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

