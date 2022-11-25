Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.36. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 8,164 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 42.0% during the first quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 148.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.