Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.36. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 8,164 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUR. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Aurora Innovation from $14.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Aurora Innovation Stock Down 3.9 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.
About Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.
