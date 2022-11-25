Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $382,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 163.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $68,052,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 819,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,796,000 after purchasing an additional 613,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.73.

ETSY stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its 200 day moving average is $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $2,207,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

