Auto Trader Group (ATDRY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS: ATDRY) recently:

11/23/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 640 ($7.57) to GBX 610 ($7.21).

11/21/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($8.16) to GBX 635 ($7.51).

11/11/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 565 ($6.68) to GBX 550 ($6.50).

11/11/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 418 ($4.94) to GBX 441 ($5.21).

11/9/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 720 ($8.51) to GBX 700 ($8.28).

11/1/2022 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2022 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 498 ($5.89) to GBX 418 ($4.94).

10/18/2022 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 596 ($7.05) to GBX 528 ($6.24).

Auto Trader Group Trading Up 3.9 %

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.71. 202,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,003. Auto Trader Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.67.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.