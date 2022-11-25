Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by First Growth Investment Manager LP

First Growth Investment Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 5.4% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,307.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.19.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.1 %

ADSK traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,929. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $285.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average is $198.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.