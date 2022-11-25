Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.56-$6.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.77-1.83 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $197.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average is $198.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $240.19.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

