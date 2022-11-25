AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,563.20

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2,563.20 and last traded at $2,563.20, with a volume of 1470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,516.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,330.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,192.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,742,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

