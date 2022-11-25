Avalanche Price Hits $12.59 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $12.59 or 0.00076218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $142.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060667 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000390 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009744 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022892 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005332 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000124 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,684,483 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
