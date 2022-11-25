Avalanche Price Hits $12.59 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $12.59 or 0.00076218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $3.78 billion and approximately $142.03 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060667 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,684,483 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

