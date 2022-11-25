Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.72. Avante Logixx shares last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 145,000 shares traded.

Avante Logixx Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of C$19.34 million and a PE ratio of -17.80.

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.57 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Avante Logixx

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

