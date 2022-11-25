Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.26% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,518. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $66.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.60.

