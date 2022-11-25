Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.97% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVRE. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 67,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVRE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.45. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,751. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $56.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

