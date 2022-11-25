Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $6.60 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $658.28 million and $34.15 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.60 or 0.00039941 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,515.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010481 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037389 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006048 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021694 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00236634 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003781 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,794,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 99,794,426.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.85211475 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 267 active market(s) with $46,087,569.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.