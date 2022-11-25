B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Acquires 1,512 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halliburton Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.37. Halliburton has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.