B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Match Group Stock Performance

MTCH opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $141.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

