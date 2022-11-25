B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 151 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $559,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2,379.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

