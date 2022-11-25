B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth $4,449,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $297.12 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.73 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.91 and its 200 day moving average is $313.74. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

PSA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

