B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after purchasing an additional 161,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,080 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after acquiring an additional 180,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,508.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,521.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,468.00. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.56.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

