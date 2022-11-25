B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $3.39 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $54.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.