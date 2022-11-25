B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $98.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $152.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

