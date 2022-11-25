B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 1,507 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:FLT opened at $189.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $265.30.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
