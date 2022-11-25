B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,516 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $216,000. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,696 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 160.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,881 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.68.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

