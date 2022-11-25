B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 3,029 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lowered its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,029 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $616,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,746,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 110,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $90.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

