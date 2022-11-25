B. Riley Comments on Seabridge Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seabridge Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year. The consensus estimate for Seabridge Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seabridge Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SA opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Seabridge Gold has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

