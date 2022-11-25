B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYP) Trading Down 0.3%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.65 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 9,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

