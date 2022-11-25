B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at C$17.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.75. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$13.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 573.33.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total transaction of C$41,187.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,854.16.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Read More

