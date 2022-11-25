Babcock International Group’s (BAB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group (LON:BAB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 358 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.84) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.03) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.03) to GBX 475 ($5.62) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 392.80 ($4.64).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 301.20 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 941.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Babcock International Group has a one year low of GBX 262.20 ($3.10) and a one year high of GBX 371.40 ($4.39).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.