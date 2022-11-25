Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Glen Dawson Roane Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) Director Glen Dawson Roane purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,345,300.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

BDGI opened at C$29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.31. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$22.54 and a 52-week high of C$33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$29.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.90.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

