Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.
Baidu Stock Up 2.0 %
Baidu stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.34. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
