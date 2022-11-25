Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

Baidu stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,442,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,099. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $125.34. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

