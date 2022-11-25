Balancer Price Tops $5.99 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for about $5.99 or 0.00036299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $272.95 million and approximately $50.83 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002327 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.86 or 0.08599381 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00478759 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,856.81 or 0.29373846 BTC.
About Balancer
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 53,698,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,560,896 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
