Banc Funds Co. LLC Buys 6,774 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 2.09% of Third Coast Bancshares worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 166.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Third Coast Bancshares to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Third Coast Bancshares from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Third Coast Bancshares Price Performance

About Third Coast Bancshares

Shares of NASDAQ TCBX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 23,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,623. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $260.45 million and a PE ratio of 23.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.30.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

