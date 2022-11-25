Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 1.03% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter worth $94,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% during the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 411,131 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff bought 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $61,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,902. The company has a market capitalization of $163.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

