Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Star Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,746. The firm has a market cap of $484.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.78. Five Star Bancorp has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 38.89% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on FSBC. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

