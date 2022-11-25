Banc Funds Co. LLC Purchases 29,793 Shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. MainStreet Bancshares comprises about 1.3% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 8.22% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

MNSB stock remained flat at $29.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares Increases Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from MainStreet Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. MainStreet Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

