Banc Funds Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Peapack-Gladstone Financial accounts for about 2.1% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $23,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the first quarter worth about $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 45.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. 146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a market cap of $740.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.07. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

In related news, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.