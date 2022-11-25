Banc Funds Co. LLC Trims Stake in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

Banc Funds Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,626 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.95% of Professional worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Professional by 21.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,197 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Professional by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 763,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Professional by 29.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 160,889 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Professional by 32.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 51,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Professional by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PFHD traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $29.89. 54 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.15. Professional Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. Professional had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 22.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Professional from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Professional to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Professional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.