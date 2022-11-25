Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. 536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 74,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market cap of $603.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

