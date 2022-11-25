Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Up to $13.25

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.25, but opened at $13.70. Banco Macro shares last traded at $13.35, with a volume of 951 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.70.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $866.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.87.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $552.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.0787 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Macro

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Banco Macro in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

Further Reading

